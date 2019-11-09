Tigers fans react to NCAA’s ruling against James Wiseman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Tiger fans filed into FedExForum, news about James Wiseman was blaring on the speakers outside.
The NCAA ruled Wiseman ineligible to play and it didn’t sit well with fans.
“Sounds kind of picky to me. I think NCAA, I guess he wants to know what he had for breakfast too,” said Ernest Barnett, fan.
In the eyes of the NCAA, Penny Hardaway is not just the university's head basketball coach. He's considered a booster, thanks to past donations to the university.
“I think like every other fan is just flabbergasted,” said Harold Byrd, U of M booster.
Harold Byrd, co-owner of Bank of Bartlett, is a well-known booster at the University of Memphis.
He says the NCAA's definition of a booster is completely out of bounds and the timing is unfair.
“There's instances all across the country that this has happened at so many universities, so many cases and for it to happen now some so unrealistic,” said Byrd.
Some fans fear this could dampen their high hopes for the upcoming season,.
But others say this team is full of talent, and they're still looking forward to another season of Tiger basketball.
“You know, we got a city that will support this team no matter what. We'll stick through the thick and the thin, so you know, it is what it is. But go tigers go,” said Shane White, fan.
Tigers pulled out a win Friday night.
Fans looking forward to the next game against Oregon on Tuesday.
