Tigers head coach says James Wiseman will continue to play

"Obviously an 18-year-old kid having this kind of attention in this moment, I’m sure he was a little nervous, but he went out there and played his heart out,” said Hardaway. “Had five blocks in the first half. Only got one touch, and how many fouls he drew, but for the game he drew like maybe 10 or 11 fouls. So, to me he was still business as usual. We’re still in a season. We’re right in the beginning of a season, and we have some tough games coming up, and this next one is the toughest so fa, and we just have to stay locked in.”