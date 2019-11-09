Tracking a brief warm up for the weekend

Mainly sunny skies will prevail along with south winds that will help afternoon highs warm through the weekend. Enjoy it, a big arctic blast will move in to start next week.
Patchy frost is occurring across the region this morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Mostly sunny skies are expected today, along with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the middle 50s, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, but warmer than what we saw on Friday. Tonight, we will keep with a clear sky and lows in the lower 40s along with southwest winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Southwest around 5 to 10 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Clear. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. Low: 41.
SUNDAY: The warming trend continues for tomorrow. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle 60s, which is average for this time of the year. Skies will remain mostly sunny with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night lows will hover in the middle 40s and clouds will start to creep into the region ahead of our next system that will impact the region to start the week ahead.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at cloudy skies with rain showers most of the day, highs will be in the upper 50s early I the day with falling temperatures during the afternoon and evening time. Overnight lows will plummet into the lower 20s Monday night. A few snow flurries are possible on the back side of the front Monday night, but most of the moisture will be out of the region before the cold air arrives, thus not major impacts are expected. Tuesday we will keep with cloudy skies to start the day, but they will gradually clear by the afternoon. Tuesday highs will only be in the 30s with breezy conditions and lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday we are looking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs back into the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
