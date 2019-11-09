Tracking a brief warm up for the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday we are looking at cloudy skies with rain showers most of the day, highs will be in the upper 50s early I the day with falling temperatures during the afternoon and evening time. Overnight lows will plummet into the lower 20s Monday night. A few snow flurries are possible on the back side of the front Monday night, but most of the moisture will be out of the region before the cold air arrives, thus not major impacts are expected. Tuesday we will keep with cloudy skies to start the day, but they will gradually clear by the afternoon. Tuesday highs will only be in the 30s with breezy conditions and lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday we are looking partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs back into the upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.