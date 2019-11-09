Warmer tomorrow followed by a huge tumble in temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow has allowed temperatures to warm into the 50s this afternoon and the warming trend will continue into Sunday. An arctic cold front will move in on Monday allowing temperatures to tumble to record cold temperatures to began the work week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: SW 5 Low: 41
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SW 5-10 High: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 44
THE WEEKEND: Sunday will be another sunny day and even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers for much of the day and highs in the mid to upper 50s with temperatures falling during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will end up in the mid 20s. There could be a brief changeover to a wintry mix or a few snow flurries will be possible late Monday night but the majority of the moisture will be out of the area by the time the coldest air arrives. Tuesday will likely be cloudy during the morning and sunny by the afternoon, but high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s with overnight lows falling into the upper teens to lower 20s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s.
