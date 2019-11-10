MPD investigating nightclub shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a nightclub shooting that left two people injured.
Police responded to a shooting call at the Statuz Lounge, located at 4672 American Way, around 2 A.M. Saturday morning.
Officers say the two victims got into a fight inside of the nightclub, then went to retrieve guns from their vehicles outside, and exchanged gunfire.
Both victims were taken to Regional One Health for treatment. Police say one victim is listed in critical condition, and the other is in non-critical condition.
