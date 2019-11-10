One injured in downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was injured in a shooting in downtown Memphis Sunday morning.
Memphis Police responded to the shooting victim around 5 A.M. at Regional One Health.
After investigation, police found that the shooting occurred near 4th St. and Beale St.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the victim and a male suspect, who was thrown out of a nightclub.
The shooting suspect fled the scene in a silver Chevy Cobalt. Anyone with information is asked to contact Memphis Police.
