Rain, falling temperatures & wintry weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A southerly flow has allowed temperatures to warm into the 50s this afternoon and the warming trend will continue into Sunday. An arctic cold front will move in on Monday allowing temperatures to tumble to record cold temperatures to began the work week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 5 Low: 44
MONDAY: Rain, breezy & falling temperatures Wind: S 10-15 High: 55
MONDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix to snow before midnight. Little to no accumulation. Wind: N 15-20 Low: 22
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers for much of the day and highs in the mid fifties with temperatures falling during the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will end up in the mid twenties. Rain will changeover to a wintry mix and or a snow shower by Monday evening but the majority of the moisture will be exiting as the coldest air arrives which will limit accumulation. Tuesday will likely be cloudy during the morning and sunny by the afternoon, but high temperatures will only reach the upper thirties but with the wind it will feel like the twenties and teens. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to lower twenties. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower forties and overnight lows in the upper twenties. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper forties and overnight lows in the lower thirties. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower fifties and overnight lows in the low thirties.
NEXT WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid fifties along with lows in the lower thirties.
