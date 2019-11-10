Seasonal today, big drop in temperatures tomorrow

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will be a day of change for the Mid-South. We start the day in the 50s and then drop into the 20s by Monday night into Tuesday. Rain will impact the region thanks to a cold front that will move into the Mid-South. If the cold air arrives quick enough and moisture is still in place, we could see a few snow flurries or mixed precipitation, tomorrow evening. Right now, any winter weather that does fall looks to bring the region minimal impacts. Tuesday will be brutally cold, highs will only warm into the 30s with winds quite breezy giving us a windchill most of the day. Lows Tuesday will dip into the lower 20s as we move into Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday we are back into the middle to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies and lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s and lows in the middle 30s.