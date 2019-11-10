Two injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were injured in a shooting in East Memphis early Sunday morning.
Memphis Police say officers responded to an aggravated assault call at 2903 S. Perkins Rd. around 2:40 A.M., and found two male shooting victims.
The two victims were transported to Regional One Health for treatment. Police say one victim is in critical condition and the second victim is in non-critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
