’Bluff City Law’ episode 8 to feature an unexpected guest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On “Bluff City Law” Monday, we finally meet Emerson’s mother. She’s the woman Elijah Strait had an affair with.
“We wanted to make sure this was a family drama, and this is the most dramatic thing you can have in a family essentially,” “Bluff City Law” star Caitlin McGee said.
General Virginia Howe isn't in Memphis to stir the pot. She needs help from the team at Strait and Associates on a life or death case with the U.S. military at the center.
“Have you ever misidentified yourself, your soldiers or the enemy on a radio call,” Sydney Strait asked in a deposition on episode 8 of “Bluff City law.” “Is there any chance you read that GPS incorrectly? “
Elsewhere in the office, Della helps her son deal with his father's meddling behavior in the family business.
“You're seeing a mirrored version of Elijah and Sydney with Della and her son,” Star Jayne Atkinson said.
It’s another family forced to reveal their secrets, .and begin rebuilding their relationships in truth.
“We're pushing the envelope on the issues which I think is really courageous of our show,” Atkinson said.
