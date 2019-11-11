DeSoto County students get a visit from local veterans

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Veterans Day is a generational affair at Baptist DeSoto Hospital. Active and retired service members joined kids from DeSoto County Schools to celebrate our veterans.
Thousands of students at DCS are learning more about those who fought in wars decades before they were born, and at the same time they’re giving to those serving in the military right now.
“We want (the students) to know that they had this experience at Baptist DeSoto to learn a little bit more about the special place the military and our veterans play in our daily lives,” Baptist DeSoto CEO James Huffman said.
Earlier this year, Baptist DeSoto asked the students to fill shoe boxes with notes and practical items for military service members. The boxes will be shipped through Mid-South Project Package.
At the Veterans Day event at Baptist DeSoto Hospital Monday, students found out they helped fill more than 4,300 packages.
“Anything from home helps,” Navy veteran Warrick Bernard said.
Bernard was one of the veterans at the Baptist DeSoto event. It was an easy place for him to be since he works in the hospital. Bernard is one of the many reasons why Baptist officials said it’s important to hold this event.
“Health care is one of the main occupations veterans go in to so a lot of nurses and EMS staff (are veterans),” Huffman said.
Huffman knows many young faces in the audience will walk a similar path as Bernard.
“In generations to come they’ll be healthcare professionals, they’ll be in the military, they’ll be leaders in our community,” Huffman said.
