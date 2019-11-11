Man arrested in homicide, attempted first-degree murder investigation, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A previously convicted felon has been arrested in connection to two shootings -- one resulting in a first-degree murder investigation, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cortavius Johnson, 25, is faced with a first-degree murder charge along with an attempted first-degree murder charge after he was identified in two separate shooting investigations.
According to the affidavit, on Oct. 23 Johnson got into an argument with someone in a store on East Holmes Road. He allegedly left the store and returned with a gun. Investigators say Johnson pointed the gun at the back of the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed.
After the two struggled, the victim ran off, but was chased by Johnson and shot in the leg and in his side. He was identified by the victim and a witness in a six-person lineup.
On Oct. 30, witnesses told police Johnson was at an apartment on Graceland Drive when he allegedly shot a male in the back of the head. Police responded to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead. Witnesses to the shooting told police a man named “Tabo” fired the shot.
Johnson was later identified in a six-person lineup.
Along with the murder charges, Johnson also faces charges for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and use of firearm to commit a felony.
Investigators say Johnson also entered a guilty plea on Nov. 2 regarding a vehicle theft.
He does not have a set bond. His next court date is set for Tuesday.
