Memphis opening warming center Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to anticipated extreme temperatures, the City of Memphis will be opening its warming center Monday.
The warming center is located at the Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Pakway.
It will open at 5:00 p.m. and will operate continuously, 24 hours a day until further notice.
Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from Memphis Union Mission, located at 383 Poplar Avenue, or The Salvation Army, located at 696 Jackson Avenue.
For transportation assistance, contact the Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.
If you have any questions, please contact the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management at (901) 636-2525.
