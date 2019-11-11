Monday mix : Rain, snow & falling temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tomorrow is the day, that is going to bring about a lot of changes to our forecast. The day will start with clouds and possibly some peeks of sun but clouds will fill in quickly as a strong cold front approaches.
You can see back off to the north and west where some of the cold air has already arrived.
Rain will began to move in by late morning and early afternoon. There will be some heavy pockets of rain.
Rain will continue into the afternoon and as the cold air sinks south, rain will changeover to wintry weather by late afternoon and evening and snow for areas north.
There could be some light accumulation for areas that get snow on elevated and grassy surfaces.
Rain will move out by Monday night and temperatures will fall below freezing. This could mean a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses on Tuesday morning. Winds will pick up Monday behind the front and remain breezy Tuesday making it feel like the single digits Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will remain cold for much of the week and overnight lows will stay below freezing until the end of the week.
