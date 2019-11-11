MPD: Child found after being taken in carjacking

Suspect steals car with child inside
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 11, 2019 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 6:51 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a vehicle theft after a suspect took a vehicle with a child inside Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says, the mother of the child was at a gas station on Frayser Boulevard and Thomas Street when a suspect got into her vehicle and drove off.

The child was later found at the Fire Station on Millington Road.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2004 green Chevrolet Silverado. There is no other information available on the suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.