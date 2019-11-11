Rain, brief wintry mix and then windy and colder

Periods of rain this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s to near 60 early then falling by late afternoon. As cold air moves in behind the cold front, it will meet up with leftover moisture that could result in a brief window for wintry mix between 7 PM and midnight. Since road temperatures are above freezing, we likely will not see any accumulation on most roads. A dusting of snow on grassy areas will be possible north of I-40 in northeast AR or northwest TN. We will go from the 50s this afternoon down to the 20s tonight.