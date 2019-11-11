Rain, brief wintry mix and then windy and colder

Periods of rain this afternoon with temperatures holding in the 50s to near 60 early then falling by late afternoon. As cold air moves in behind the cold front, it will meet up with leftover moisture that could result in a brief window for wintry mix between 7 PM and midnight. Since road temperatures are above freezing, we likely will not see any accumulation on most roads. A dusting of snow on grassy areas will be possible north of I-40 in northeast AR or northwest TN. We will go from the 50s this afternoon down to the 20s tonight.
AFTERNOON: Rain. 90%. High: 58. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Wintry mix early. Windy and colder. 90%. Low: 23. Winds north 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph.
TUESDAY: Wind chills will be in the single digits when you wake up Tuesday morning. Although it will be sunny, highs will only climb to the lower to mid 30s at best. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s on Tuesday night.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be dry and sunny for the rest of the week, which will help temperatures gradually rise. Highs will be in the lower 40s Wednesday then reach the lower 50s by Friday. It will remain slightly warmer over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s.
