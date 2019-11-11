Rain, low temperatures to bring potential snow, sleet to Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spotty showers met with low temperatures have the possibility of bringing sleet and snow to areas in the Mid-South.
Rain is expected to move into Memphis and other areas south of I-40 around noon and will be on and off the rest of the day. The mixture is set to produce some sleet and light snow around 9 or 10 p.m. Monday night, but is not expected to stick and should be clear by midnight.
In North Mississippi, areas like Corinth, Oxford and Ripley will possibly get a mixture of snow and sleet that could remain in the area until Tuesday.
In areas north of I-40 bridges and overpasses could be subject to sleet Monday night into Tuesday morning. A slight dusting is also possible.
Road temperatures are above freezing and are not expected to accumulate any snow.
Record temperatures are also expected tonight.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.