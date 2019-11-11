Saint Frances Healthcare earns an ‘A’ rating for 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Healthcare in Memphis and Bartlett has received an 'A' from Leapfrog Group.
According to release, Leapfrog Group was motivated by employers and other purchasers of health care who are committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns a letter between 'A' through 'F' to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
The hospital says they also earned an “A” rating in the spring 2019, giving the health care system a continuous “A” rating for the entire year.
Sally Deitch, CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare says having an outstanding and consistent rating from an esteemed group such as Leapfrog reflects the unwavering commitment of our physicians, clinical and support staff to put patients and best practices first.
It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A, says Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.
