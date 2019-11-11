Snow & sleet possible, bitter cold arrives

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Rain will move in by noon and showers will be on and off for the rest of the day. As cold air moves in behind the cold front, it will meet up with leftover moisture that could result in a wintry mix of snow and sleet. This changeover would begin around 8 or 9 p.m. and last through midnight. Since road temperatures are above freezing, we likely will not see any accumulation on most roads. However, bridges and overpasses could be slick tonight and tomorrow morning. A dusting of snow on grassy areas will be possible north of I-40. We will go from the 50s this afternoon down to the 20s tonight. Record temperatures are expected tonight through Wednesday morning.
TODAY: Rain. 90%. High: 53. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Wintry mix. 90%. Low: 23. Winds north 15-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wind chills will be in the single digits when you wake up Tuesday morning. Although it will be sunny, highs will only climb to the lower to mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s on Tuesday night. It will be dry and sunny for the rest of the week, which will help temperatures gradually rise. Highs will be in the lower 40s Wednesday then reach the lower 50s by Friday. It will remain slightly warmer over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s.
