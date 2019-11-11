Snow & sleet possible, bitter cold arrives

A few spotty showers will be possible this morning, but most of the area will remain dry until this afternoon. Rain will move in by noon and showers will be on and off for the rest of the day. As cold air moves in behind the cold front, it will meet up with leftover moisture that could result in a wintry mix of snow and sleet. This changeover would begin around 8 or 9 p.m. and last through midnight. Since road temperatures are above freezing, we likely will not see any accumulation on most roads. However, bridges and overpasses could be slick tonight and tomorrow morning. A dusting of snow on grassy areas will be possible north of I-40. We will go from the 50s this afternoon down to the 20s tonight. Record temperatures are expected tonight through Wednesday morning.