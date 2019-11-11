Veterans Day Parade to march the streets of Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today the nation pauses to remember those have served or are currently serving.
Starting at Monday 8:30 a.m. veterans, volunteers and members of the community will start lining up outside the Memphis VA Medical Center for the Veterans Day parade.
This marks the 13th year the VA center has been an active participant of the parade.
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and will head down 2nd street and Exchange to 3rd street and Monroe.
Participants are asked to either wear their military uniform or red, white and blue.
WMC Action News 5 would like to see your pictures of veterans you may know or pictures from the parade. Pictures can be submitted to www.wmcactionnews5.com/mypics.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.