Woman dies in one-vehicle crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 39-year-old woman has died in a one-vehicle crash on I-55 just south of the overpass on Winchester Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
Police say Latoya Brown was traveling north bound in the south bound lane around midnight when she attempted to re-enter the correct lane by using a separation in a concrete barrier.
MPD says, that’s when she struck the barrier causing her death.
No further information involving this case has been reported.
