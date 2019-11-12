Bitterly cold day, warmer this weekend

After a mix of snow and sleet last night, we are finally clear. Cloud cover will gradually move out this morning, so we will have full sunshine today. It’s bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits this morning. High temperatures will barely reach 32 degrees today, and some areas could stay below freezing. Due to a gusty north wind, wind chills will be in the teens. It will be even colder tonight with lows in the teens area wide. We are expecting record low temperatures this evening.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 32. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 20. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tomorrow will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the lower 40s. It will be dry and sunny for the rest of the week, which will help temperatures gradually rise through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: We will have a typical fall weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday. Temperatures will climb closer to 60 degrees at the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.