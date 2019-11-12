Bitterly cold day, warmer this weekend

After a mix of snow and sleet last night, we are finally clear. Cloud cover will gradually move out this morning, so we will have full sunshine today. It’s bitterly cold with wind chills in the single digits this morning. High temperatures will barely reach 32 degrees today, and some areas could stay below freezing. Due to a gusty north wind, wind chills will be in the teens. It will be even colder tonight with lows in the teens area wide. We are expecting record low temperatures this evening.