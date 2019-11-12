New concussion recovery guidelines better suited for children & teens

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Between 1.1 million and 1.9 million children and teens have a concussion every year. It’s a common injury and one that needs to be taken seriously. There have been strict rules on what kids can and can’t do after they have a concussion. But new guidelines, the first update in eight years, are relaxing the rules a bit making it a little easier for kids to recover both physically and mentally.