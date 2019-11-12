Record cold temperatures close, delay some Mid-South schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some schools in the Mid-South have announced a delay in start time or closing Tuesday due to the record low temperatures that have blown into the region. Monday night’s mixture of snow and sleet has cleared, but chilly temperatures still linger.
List of schools delayed/closed:
- Forrest City School District - delayed two hours
- Marion School District - delayed two hours
- University School of Jackson - closed
You can check our updates throughout the morning as schools inform WMC Action News 5 of any further delays or closings.
