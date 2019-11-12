2 SCS schools dismissing early because of gas leak in building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County Schools campuses are closing early Tuesday because of a gas leak.
Kingsbury Middle School and Kingsbury High School students are being dismissed at 10:30 a.m.
According to Shelby County Schools, the leak is in the building and repairs can’t be made soon enough to allow school to continue.
“We believe it is in the best interest of students to dismiss early today,” reads the statement.
Students are being fed lunch before the dismissal.
Both schools will follow normal dismissal procedures and staff will remain on campus until all students are safely dismissed.
Kingsbury Elementary School is not affected by the gas leak.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.