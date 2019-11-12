SCSO investigating 2 bodies found in Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people found in a home in southeast Shelby County Monday evening.
Deputies say their preliminary investigation suggests the incident was isolated and could have stemmed from a domestic incident.
The victims were found in a home on Blenheim Lane near East Holmes road. They have not been identified and their causes of death are unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.