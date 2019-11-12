Shelby County Health Department to begin offering free lead screening for SCS students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is offering free lead screening for students that attend Shelby County Schools following results of unhealthy amounts of lead found in some schools water last week.
According to the SCS website, at least 23 schools have been confirmed to have high levels of lead, some having multiple sources of water affected.
Shelby County Commissioner Edmund Ford Jr. also called for students to be tested for lead exposure.
The screenings will begin Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at all Shelby County Health Department clinics. The health department says no appointment or proof of insurance is needed, but a parent or guardian must accompany the student.
Locations offering the screenings:
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic: 1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tues. & Thurs. only): 167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic: 6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Immunization Clinic: 814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105
- Millington Public Health Clinic: 8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic: 6170 Macon Road, 38133
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic: 1287 Southland Mall, 38116
If you have any questions, contact the health department at 901-222-9000 or visit their website.
