Winter weather & brutal cold grip the Mid-South

THIS WEEK: Rain will briefly change for a wintry mix in some areas this evening, but there will be little to no accumulation. Skies clear by early morning as arctic air steadily streams into the area overnight and through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid teens to near 20 across the Mid-South tonight with highs remaining below freezing in many areas during the day tomorrow. Another brutally cold night is in store tomorrow night as lows again fall into the mid teens to near 20 in the Mid-South. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still well below average with high temperatures only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s along with overnight lows near 30.