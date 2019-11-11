Winter weather & brutal cold grip the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Wintry Mix Possible Wind: 15-25 & Gusting Low: 21
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & COLD Wind: N 10-15 High: 32
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 20
THIS WEEK: Rain will briefly change for a wintry mix in some areas this evening, but there will be little to no accumulation. Skies clear by early morning as arctic air steadily streams into the area overnight and through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid teens to near 20 across the Mid-South tonight with highs remaining below freezing in many areas during the day tomorrow. Another brutally cold night is in store tomorrow night as lows again fall into the mid teens to near 20 in the Mid-South. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer but still well below average with high temperatures only in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s along with overnight lows near 30.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.