Winter weather warning from the Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -When the temperatures drop that’s when firefighters start to see more house fires.
Fire experts say home owners need to be more vigilant about fire safety.
About 3:30 a.m. on Sunday a home on Trigg Avenue in South Memphis went up in flames after Memphis firefighters say a log rolled out of the fireplace and ignited in the living room.
The family’s dog died in the fire.
Memphis firefighter spokesperson lt. Wayne Cooke says there are certain precautions homeowners should take when dealing with your fireplace.
“We recommend that you have those grates that you have a safety screen. Never leave them on or unattended if you’re going to leave the home we ask that you extinguish those fireplaces,” said Cooke.
Other tips include not using an oven to heat your home
Cooke says every home should have a working smoke detector.
Lt. Cooke says he doesn’t recommend space heaters but if you use them keep space heaters away from anything flammable.
“Space heaters need space. We recommend they be at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn,” said Cooke.
