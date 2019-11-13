Grizzlies get first win on the road beating San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (WMC) - The NBA is back in the spotlight as the Memphis Grizzlies get back to full strength for the road match-up with the San Antonio Spurs.
On a night when the Spurs retire former Star Guard Tony Parker’s number, the Griz enters the contest at full strength.
Both prized rookies, Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke were back on the court missing the last game for “Load Maintenance."
Not a Great night for Morant, but, Dillon Brooks gets busy as the starting two guard.
The former Oregon Duck took turns bouncing inside and out of the paint. Confident in his release for 21 points on 8 of 17 shots. The Grizzlies build as much as a 16 point lead right before the Spurs make their comeback.
LaMarcus Aldridge did plenty of damage, getting most of his looks off patented Spurs passes. Aldridge scored 19 points, but this night was different for the Griz, because Jeran Jackson, Jr. came through with his second straight game of 20 points or more.
Triple J was strong with the back downs, plus he dropped balloons in the bucket from downtown -- 4 of 6 from 3 point range for Jackson. He racked up 24 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists overall.
Grizzlies get their first win on the road, beating San Antonio with final score of 113-109.
After the game, these comments came from a relieved Jeran Jackson, Jr.
“Yup, just trying to do the same thing day by day, working on my shot, my effort, posting up.” Says Jackson. “We are just so happy to get the win, man, for real.”
The Grizzlies stay on the road at Charlotte for their next game Wednesday night against the Hornets.
