Hustle game postponed at Landers Center Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday's Memphis Hustle game at Landers Center has been postponed due to a weather-related building issue.
The game was stopped at the 4:07 mark in the second quarter with the Hustle holding a 56 to 41 lead over the Iowa Wolves.
Fans with tickets to Monday’s game can redeem them at the Landers Center Box Office for one voucher good for two tickets to a future game.
Further updates regarding the game’s status will be announced at a later date.
