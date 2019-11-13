Look out, cheap travel deals could come with hidden fees

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- According to AAA, more than 100 million people traveled for the holidays last year and that number is expected to grow this year.
Search, pack and takeoff. The holiday season is right around the corner and everyone is looking for the cheapest deals they can find.
Using frequent flyer miles might sound like a good idea to reduce plane ticket prices but be cautious of late-booking fees if you book a flight leaving in a few days or weeks.
Getting a rental car? Make sure not to go through cashless toll booths without a car mounted pass. Some car rental companies can charge you a transponder fee, which can run $5 a day, and an administration fee, which can run $10 to $15. So, a $0.50 toll can cost you $20.
Found a great hotel deal? Be aware that some third-party websites will give you an advertised price up front, but then later add hotel resort fees that cover amenities. Thinking of skipping the hotel and going for alternative housing? Sites like Air BNB that offer homes for vacation stay, charge a lower nightly rate, but then may charge a cleaning and daily parking fee. Keeping you and your wallet in the know.
Cruises always seem tempting with their all-inclusive deals, but make sure to find out what’s all inclusive, like food, drinks and entertainment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved. Contributor(s) to this news report include: Milvionne Chery, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.