Best Life: New vaccine could be solution to reducing stress and inflammatory diseases

The bacteria found in dirt contain fatty acids that bind with receptors inside immune cells and lock out chemicals that cause inflammation. It’s a vicious cycle where inflammation triggers stress and the stress then triggers more inflammation. It’s based on the idea that as more and more people move away from farms, away from agriculture and getting their hands dirty, they’re moving away from things that build their immunity. In mice, this ‘stress vaccine’ prevented a PTSD-like syndrome in the short term and diminished stress reactions later on.