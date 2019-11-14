Below average temperatures expected to stick around

It’s another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. There will be a little more cloud cover today as a weak cold front moves in, but it will be mostly dry and you will still see sunshine. Most of the clouds will be situated along and south of I-40. Any clouds will start clearing by late afternoon and it will be clear tonight. Highs will reach the mid 40s, which is still about 20 degrees below average. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 46. Winds will be west at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 28. Winds north 5 mph.
FRIDAY: You can expect full sunshine on Friday, but it will still be cold. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows will drop to the upper 20s.
WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant fall weekend with sunshine and highs in the lower 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Monday and lower 60s Tuesday through Friday. Low temperatures will also be higher in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
