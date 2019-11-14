Below average temperatures expected to stick around

It’s another cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. There will be a little more cloud cover today as a weak cold front moves in, but it will be mostly dry and you will still see sunshine. Most of the clouds will be situated along and south of I-40. Any clouds will start clearing by late afternoon and it will be clear tonight. Highs will reach the mid 40s, which is still about 20 degrees below average. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s.