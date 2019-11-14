How to start your day off right with a healthy breakfast

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Eggs, cereal, fruit, milk and orange juice are just a few items that make a complete breakfast. But are some of those foods higher in sugar than you think?
Breakfast sandwiches, granola bars, fruits, pancakes, sausage. We think we’re doing the body good, but are we?
“Biggest mistake people make is having food that has absolutely no nutritional value,” Kristen Kirkpatrick said.
One of the biggest issues is sugar intake. According to the American Heart Association, men should have thirty-seven and a half grams of sugar a day while women should get 25. There are up to ten grams of sugar per serving of granola which is a cup.
And stay away from the parfait! There are between eight and ten teaspoons of sugar already inside. Instead, eat Greek yogurt which is high in proteins for cereal.
“Most cereal is going to be really low in protein and really high in carbohydrate," said Registered Dietitian Megan Ware.
Research shows food dyes are associated with problems in children including allergies, hyperactivity, learning impairment, irritability and aggressiveness. And besides the dyes, every single cereal marketed to children contains added sugar. On average they have more than 40 percent of sugars than adult cereals and twice the sugar of oatmeal.
So, is it true? Does eating breakfast jump-start your metabolism? A new study finds that regularly eating a morning meal directly affects how fat cells function, help to burn more energy and may lower people’s risk for type two diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
