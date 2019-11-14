Polls close in Memphis City Council runoff election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The polls are now closed in the Memphis City Council runoff election.
Voters took to the polls Thursday to decide who will sit in two seats for the Memphis City Council.
Voters chose Rhonda Logan and Michalyn C.S. Easter as their new District 1 and District 7 council members.
District 1 covers the Raleigh area, and District 7 covers parts of downtown, North Memphis and Frayser.
In District 1 incumbent Councilman Sherman Greer faced Rhonda Logan, the director of the Raleigh Community Development Corporation.
Logan was just one council vote shy of being appointed to the position last year, and fell just short of winning the seat outright in last month’s election.
As for District 7, Councilman Berlin Boyd faced Michalyn Easter-Thomas. Easter-Thomas picked up endorsements from the other candidates who ran for the seat in October. Together, they held Boyd to just 30 percent of the vote, far short of the majority he needed to win re-election.
For a full list of election results, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.