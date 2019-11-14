Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning shooting in Raleigh has left one man dead and another in the hospital, according to Memphis Police Department.
Officers say the shooting happened at a home on Wythe Road near Yale Road. The victim was pronounced dead when MPD arrived on the scene.
The condition of the individual in the hospital is unknown. Memphis fire says they were taken to the hospital for “high blood pressure.”
Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence situation. One male has been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
