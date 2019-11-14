Mid-South mayor accused of assaulting resident outside City Hall

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A fight over public records has the Holly Springs, Mississippi mayor facing an assault charge and appearing in court.
“This is much to do about nothing, and it’s a waste of the court’s time,” said Mayor Kelvin Buck.
WMC Action News 5 talked to Buck walking into municipal court Thursday on a simple assault affidavit filed in May by another Holly Springs resident, Thelbert Lesure.
In the complaint, Lesure said Buck bumped him with his shoulder on the steps of City Hall. Lesure told WMC Action News 5 that he was trying to get public records.
Lesure’s attorney, Sharon Gipson, said because of the mayor’s position she believes the case keeps getting delayed.
"Cases should be moved forward, and what Mr. Lesure is looking for is simply his day in court," said Gipson.
Gipson also says there should be video of the incident because cameras are perched on City Hall. But she said she and Lesure were never provided the video, and the City now claims that video doesn’t exist.
A final order from the Mississippi Ethics Commission in July found the City failed to timely respond to a public records request from Lesure before the video was deleted. Lesure made the request two days after the incident. City attorney Shirley Byers was also fined $100, according to the filing.
"That says to me that the video did not show what they wanted it to show," said Gipson.
Buck says the City didn’t intentionally get rid of the video and didn’t answer directly when WMC Action News 5 asked if he bumped into Lesure.
“I think there are some limitations to how long that video can be stored,” he said. “I’m not familiar with any bumping, but I do know that in our effort to go into our building we should have a right to go into our building.”
There was no resolution Thursday as the case was transferred from municipal court to justice court, which is a county-level court in Mississippi. A new court date was not set.
The presiding judge also would not allow a WMC Action News 5 camera in the courtroom. The municipal judge recused herself because of the nature of the case.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.