MPD: Man wanted for lottery ticket theft at Mapco

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police want to find the man who made off with an armful of lottery tickets from an East Brooks gas station.
It happened Monday night at the Mapco near Elvis Presley Boulevard. Officers say a man bought several items, then came back to the counter to buy a bottle of water.
Surveillance video shows when the clerk turned away, the man jump onto the counter and started grabbing the tickets.
Police say the man showed workers he had a gun in his waistband before running from the store.
If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528 CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.