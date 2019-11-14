SCS looks to appeal TSSAA’s decision ruling Wiseman ineligible in 2017

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Even as James Wiseman fights to prove he’s eligible to play college ball, he’s been ruled ineligible to play high school basketball by TSSAA.
The judge who ruled him ineligible in the 2017 case, is the same one who granted him a restraining order and allowed him to play last Friday at FedExForum.
In 2017, Wiseman played for East High School and went on to win the state basketball title.
If the ruling prevails, the school would have to give up that title.
Shelby County Schools is now working to appeal the decision.
