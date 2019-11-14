Staying chilly to end the week

It was another chilly start to the day across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today thanks to a weak cold front pushing across the region. We will stay mostly dry, even with the weak front, and we will see some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will warm into the upper 40s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Today’s high will stay well below average for this time of the year. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s with north winds around 5 mph.