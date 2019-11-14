Staying chilly to end the week

Partly sunny conditions will linger through the end of the week, along with below average temperatures for highs and lows.
It was another chilly start to the day across the Mid-South. Partly cloudy skies will prevail today thanks to a weak cold front pushing across the region. We will stay mostly dry, even with the weak front, and we will see some peeks of sunshine. Highs today will warm into the upper 40s with southwest winds around 5 mph. Today’s high will stay well below average for this time of the year. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 20s with north winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Sun and clouds. Winds: Southwest around 5 mph. High: 46.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: North around 5 mph. Low: 28.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies return for Friday, but the afternoon highs will stay chilly. Highs will be in the middle 40s with overnight lows in the upper 20s under mainly clear skies.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: This weekend we are looking at a mix of sun and clouds. Mostly sunny skies are back into the 50s with overnight lows are in the 30s. Overall, a very pleasant weekend is in store for the region.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb as we start the upcoming work and school week. Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs in the lower 60s with overnight low sin the upper 30s and lower 40s. The mainly dry conditions will linger as we push into the start of next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
