FedEx spokesperson talks about Memphis hub worker’s death after family hires attorneys to conduct independent investigation

The entire FedEx family has been deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our team member, Duntate Young. Our thoughts remain with our colleague’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time. We are always focused on the health and safety of our people. We are fully cooperating with investigating authorities, who at this point have not advised us of the cause of the death. FedEx management was on site at the hospital in the immediate aftermath to support the family and offer our condolences. We have reached out to the family to offer condolences and seek an opportunity to discuss what happened. We remain open to having that conversation with the family and sharing additional information.