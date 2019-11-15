FedEx spokesperson talks about Memphis hub worker’s death after family hires attorneys to conduct independent investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the family of Duntate Young say they are conducting an independent investigation into the 23-year-old’s death while working at the FedEx hub in Memphis.
FedEx has not released details surrounding the incident that led to Young’s death Wednesday, but a spokesperson spoke to WMC Friday saying it’s too early to definitely say how Young died.
“At this point, we don’t have anything that’s conclusive about exactly what happened," said Shannon Brown, FedEx vice president of operations. "We are still investigating this accident. We are working with all the authorities, any investigative authority, to support, to cooperate or whatever we can do to get to the bottom of what actually happened in this situation.”
Brown says Young was a package handler employed on a temporary basis. But Brown said even temporary employees must complete safety training.
“We’d like for everyone to know that safety is job one at FedEx, and it’s just a priority here, for not only our team members, all our managers," said Brown. "Safety is a part of training, all of our training for our employees through our onboarding process. Even before they touch a package they have to ensure they go through our safety program. And it is just a tragic situation.”
Brown said the company has "invested billions of dollars in safety to ensure as best as we possibly can our employees work in a safe environment.”
The shipping giant also released this statement.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating Young’s death along with Memphis police.
Young’s father, Troy McClanton, says his son was a contract worker employed by Volt Workforce Solutions and working for FedEx. McClanton says he does not know what happened to his son.
Young’s family is now being represented by attorneys Howard Manis and Andy Clarke, of the Cochran Firm Mid-South, and Reganel Reeves, of the Cochran Firm Jacksonville.
The attorneys released a statement Friday, saying they are conducting an independent investigation.
“We are currently conducting our own independent investigation to determine how and why Duntate died," reads the statement. “To date, Federal Express has been uncooperative in our attempts to gather information on behalf of Duntate’s family. This family deserves answers.”
The attorneys’ statement goes on to say that they won’t speculate on Young’s death.
“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure that Duntate’s family is given a clear understanding of what happened in this situation," reads the statement.
