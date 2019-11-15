Breakdown: Why there could be more sparkle in the sky

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you see more meteors streaking across the night sky, you will likely be witnessing at meteor shower. In this episode of the breakdown, we tell you why the night sky will have a bit more sparkle thanks to the Leonid meteor shower.
This annual meteor shower, which will continue through Nov. 30, will peak the weekend of Nov 15-17. The Leonid meteor shower is responsible for some of the most intense meteor storms in history. Sometimes, meteors fall at rates as high as 50,000 per hour.
This year viewers can expect to see a few meteors out shined by a bright moon. The best time to look in past years was predawn around 3 a.m. EST (0800 GMT) on the night of the peak, according to experts.
Meteor peaks of around 15 per hour and possibly a weak outburst when the earth passes near a debris trail. The Leonids are often bright meteors with a high percentage of persistent trains.
A neat, out of this world experience that you might want to check out. Just remember to bundle up if you are up early in the morning this weekend to take in the sights of this meteor shower.
