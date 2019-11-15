Fired worker convicted of killing former colleague outside Collierville business

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of a former coworker last year outside a Collierville business.
Termaine York, 22, was convicted of first-degree murder in what prosecutors called an ambush shooting. He was automatically sentenced to life in prison.
Bruce Henderson, 50, was found shot to death just after 8 p.m. Sept. 21, 2018 in his parked vehicle outside IPS Corporation on Industrial Park Lane.
The district attorney’s office says surveillance video showed the suspect walking out from behind a parked car, firing multiple times at Henderson’s vehicle.
Police found York less than an hour later walking nearby along Highway 57. A police dog searched the area and found the 9mm pistol used in the shooting and clothing that matched the suspect on video. The DA’s office says York’s DNA was on a mask found with the clothing.
According to the DA’s office, York was fired from IPS Corporation the day before for poor job performance. He reportedly blamed Henderson for his termination even though Henderson wasn’t his supervisor.
