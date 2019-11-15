A gradual warming trend the next several days

Similar to yesterday, high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon. It will be dry with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be north at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 30. Winds northeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will be another nice day tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s and a sunny sky. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but high temperatures will still climb into the mid 50s. Lows will only be in the upper 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb at the start of next week. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s on Monday but hit the low to mid 60s Tuesday through Thursday. Low temperatures will also be higher, generally in the 40s. There may be some clouds at times Monday with sunshine expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower chances return by Thursday and Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.