5 Great Things: Memphis honors veterans with parade; ‘Healthy Frayser’ brings food to the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let the outside warm-up begin, because the Mid-South is on fire with Great Things. Here are 5 that happened this week.
Beginning with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Memphis, which gave people of all ages and political affiliations a chance to put aside their differences and honor the men and women who defend our country.
WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank will be collecting food for those in need this holiday season. We’re teaming up again with Cash Saver as collection sites.
The ribbon was cut for Healthy Frayser, a new center aimed at helping to break the cycle of poverty and heart disease. The center will grow healthy foods for 30 to 50 families per week for free.
18 Main plans to give the Pinch District a major facelift with a $1.1 billion development project of multi-family dwellings, hotels, retail and office space, as well as a green space.
Ole Miss and the city of Oxford will be on the big stage Saturday when SEC Nation broadcasts live from the Grove, ahead of the Ole Miss/LSU game which kicks off at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
