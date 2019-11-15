‘Healthy Frayser’ brings food to the community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new center opened in Frayser Tuesday to help break the cycle of poverty and heart disease.
The ribbon was cut on Healthy Frayser, a collaboration between the American Heart Association, Fish-N-Loaves and The Care Center.
It’s a community aquaponics center that will grow healthy foods for 30 to 50 families per week.. for free.
Aquaponics combines fish and other aquatic animals with plants grown in water.
The center will also partner with Christ Community Health Services to provide health screenings and keep an eye out for “food insecurity.”
Healthy Frayser is located near the corner of Morningside Street and Frayser, in what looks like a greenhouse from the street.
