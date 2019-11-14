A little more cold to endure before warmer temperatures return

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the mid 60s.