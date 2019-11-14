A little more cold to endure before warmer temperatures return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure to our west will keep cold air from the north streaming into the Mid-South tonight & tomorrow but the return of a southerly flow this weekend will trigger a much welcomed warming trend.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: N 5 Low: 28
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: N 5-10 High: 48
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 28
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s along with overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs again in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNew5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.