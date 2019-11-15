Memphis police arrest 3rd suspect in security officer impersonation investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A third suspect has been identified and charged regarding a security officer impersonation that led to a woman’s door being kicked in at an apartment complex.
According to Memphis Police Department, 39-year-old Adam Burt posed as a Metro Security officer when he and two others kicked in the door of a woman’s home Oct.17 and pointed guns at her. Police say they then searched her apartment against her will.
Investigators say when the manager of Clearbrook Village Apartments was questioned about the incident, they were advised that the apartment’s security officer witnessed the assault but did not take part in it.
The woman identified a man and woman as Brian Ocasio, 27, and 40-year-old Sparkle Hammond as two of the people who invaded her home. They were taken into custody and charged Nov. 7.
Burt was taken into custody Nov. 8.
He faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal impersonation.
Investigators believe there was a fourth suspect involved but have yet to find him.
