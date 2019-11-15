Mid-South business headlines: $1.1B development underway for Pinch District; MBJ’s 40 Under 40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
A New York developer made a $1.1 billion, multi-block pitch for the Pinch District. Development company, 18 Main LLC, made a two-phase overview public with the Shelby County Commission.
Memphis’ biggest intermodal firm is set to move its headquarters to Collierville. IMC Cos. is planning to build a 75,000-square-foot headquarters office in Collierville’s Schilling Farms.
This week’s cover story highlights MBJ’s “40 Under 40.” The annual awards highlight 40 people under the age of 40 years old who are excelling in their careers while making a positive difference in their communities.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.